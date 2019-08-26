Hoplite Capital Management LP Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Boosted by $17.65 Million as Shares Rose; As Regeneron Pharmctcls (REGN) Market Valuation Declined, Greenwood Capital Associates Raised Holding by $391,960

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $232.1. About 394,893 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmctcls (REGN) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 956 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 14,138 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, up from 13,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmctcls for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $285.67. About 112,874 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Cut Cholesterol Drug Price in Exchange for Wider Coverage; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent Significantly Improved Measures of Overall Disease Severity, Skin Clearing, Itching

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

