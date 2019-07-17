Hoplite Capital Management LP Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Boosted by $17.65 Million as Shares Declined; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Declined While Iberiabank Has Boosted Position by $1.15 Million

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $267.37. About 1.10 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 97.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 24,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,734 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 25,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 2.73 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 11,176 shares to 56,904 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Shares (GLD) by 11,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,319 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Etf.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Management Corporation owns 158,317 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Lc owns 147,529 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Plancorp Limited Company invested in 0.12% or 6,511 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.54% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.01% or 42,264 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fagan Associate reported 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The New York-based Wellington Shields Communication Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 1.05% or 118,233 shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm reported 0.04% stake. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 1.67M shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Incorporated holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 48,878 shares. Cypress Capital Grp owns 57,068 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 328,685 shares. Chemung Canal Tru reported 39,746 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 272,332 shares to 268,618 shares, valued at $21.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 166,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,377 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3. 5,000 shares were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR, worth $1.33M. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.