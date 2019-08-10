Hoplite Capital Management LP Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Trimmed by $3.87 Million as Stock Value Declined; Amerco (UHAL) Share Value Rose While Wilen Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $324,850

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 36,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 401,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.18M, down from 438,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15M shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 35,791 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06M, down from 36,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $359.79. About 49,708 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Capital Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 7,704 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Bokf Na stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Icon Advisers Company owns 38,920 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Florida-based Eagle Asset Mngmt has invested 0.49% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.13% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fernwood Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.2% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cutter & Brokerage Inc invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Personal Advisors invested in 0.35% or 295,716 shares. 164 were reported by Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company. Reliance Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 2,050 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,840 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 34,260 shares. 4,357 are owned by Smith Salley & Associates. Dynamic Cap Mgmt reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63 million for 25.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 33,257 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $22.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc holds 456,743 shares. Leisure Capital Management reported 1,629 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,308 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 8,213 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 10 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 65,886 shares. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 36 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,378 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 9,096 shares. Regions reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10 are owned by Carroll Fincl Assoc. The North Carolina-based State Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Mackenzie holds 0.01% or 8,608 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 766 shares. Westpac Bk owns 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 516 shares.

