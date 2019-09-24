Hoplite Capital Management LP Raised World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stake; Wright Investors Service Stake in Marathon Pete (MPC) Has Cut by $1.16 Million

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 160.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 286,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 464,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.56 million, up from 178,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 262,780 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 21,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 27,223 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 48,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 2.25 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 14/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – ANNOUNCED JOINT VENTURE WITH MARTIFER RENEWABLES, DEVELOPER OF WIND AND SOLAR ENERGY PROJECTS; 30/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MARATHON PETROLEUM’S RATINGS FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 4th Update; 28/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 4 MPC MEMBERS VOTED FOR CUT; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $731.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 366,283 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $38.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 64,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,648 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 170,000 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 45,289 shares stake. Eagle Boston Inv holds 0.97% or 11,778 shares. Stifel Financial Corp owns 6,336 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 26,428 shares. 97,356 are held by Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Cipher Cap Lp owns 18,822 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,087 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 3,701 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 3,016 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Fayez Sarofim & reported 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 689,682 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Nv holds 0.07% or 155,395 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited owns 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 7,527 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.02M shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 4,468 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 400 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Terril Brothers reported 7,852 shares. Miles Cap holds 0.35% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 7,680 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 0.13% stake. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 5,461 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.06% or 60,496 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Ltd invested in 9,642 shares. 48,745 are owned by Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 14,524 shares to 33,309 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 5,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.98 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.