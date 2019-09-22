Hoplite Capital Management LP Raised World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stake by $20.61 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Knowles (KN) Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Decreased Position as Valuation Rose

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 160.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 286,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 464,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.56M, up from 178,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 1.01M shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q ADJ. OIBDA $35.2M, REPORTED PRELIM AT LEAST $30M; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Knowles Corporation (KN) by 30.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 501,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.37M, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 2.26M shares traded or 151.99% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c

