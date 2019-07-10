Hoplite Capital Management LP Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Has Boosted by $7.12 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Declined, Delta Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 6,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,671 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 25,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $247.45. About 2.23 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $225.99. About 338,087 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv Management holds 0.38% or 16,191 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 494,966 shares. Swedbank has invested 1.68% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) invested in 0.92% or 5,537 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Inc has invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Livingston Group Incorporated Asset Mngmt Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma stated it has 176,924 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.07% or 81,699 shares in its portfolio. 24,511 are owned by Leavell Management Incorporated. Lvm Mi reported 3,744 shares stake. Mcf Ltd Company has 965 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Company owns 20,434 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas has invested 1.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Focused Wealth Mngmt has 414 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.3% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.33B for 17.83 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares to 129,846 shares, valued at $37.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 166,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,377 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).