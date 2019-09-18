Hoplite Capital Management LP Lifted Holding in Medifast (MED); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined, Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowered by $5.32 Million Its Holding

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 3.82M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $292.73 million, down from 3.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 5.60M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 146,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 408,828 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.45 million, up from 262,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $107.69. About 225,880 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $731.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 95,106 shares to 237,205 shares, valued at $38.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 187,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,310 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Convergence Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Advsr Preferred reported 396 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Strs Ohio invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Jane Street Lc accumulated 5,322 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 59,216 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies has 0.08% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 690,315 shares. U S Global invested 0.5% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Ameritas Investment Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 975 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0% or 2,108 shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 4,052 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 74,500 shares.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs expanded use of Glaxo’s asthma med Nucala – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Medifast (MED) Could be a Take-Over Target, Says Analyst at DA Davidson – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 20.01 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Global Inv Management Co accumulated 0.44% or 24,419 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.64M shares. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 232,768 shares. Northside Limited Liability Corp reported 7,011 shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 122,449 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,530 shares. Financial Counselors has 247,486 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Com holds 862,160 shares. 2.25M are held by Adage Group Limited. Lincoln Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peninsula Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Indiana-based Monarch Mngmt has invested 2.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Noesis Cap Mangement Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,987 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 492,095 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 1.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plymouth Indl Reit Inc by 50,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 40,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 545,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon confirms exclusivity deal with Var Energi for Norway assets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Announces Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana at Tripletail – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Trading Near Year-Low; This Isn’t A Cyclical Downturn, It Is Structural – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.