Hoplite Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM); Checchi Capital Advisers Has Raised Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $9.16 Million

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 455,845 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 969.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 48,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,473 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $945.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Martin Marietta Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MLM – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Appoints New Member to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Factbox: US stocks to watch as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Marietta Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Ltd Liability reported 9,243 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Thomas White Ltd holds 0.11% or 2,900 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1,200 shares. King Luther Cap Management reported 631,245 shares. Atika Capital Management Limited Com holds 1.06% or 26,000 shares in its portfolio. Adams Natural Resources Fund invested 0.24% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 28,965 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 10,412 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 3,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 5,504 shares. Cipher Lp reported 3,467 shares. First Personal Financial Ser reported 271 shares stake. The New York-based Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). British Columbia Mgmt accumulated 11,983 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36,866 shares to 401,600 shares, valued at $42.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 27,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,311 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple CEO makes ‘good case’ against tariffs – Trump – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.