Hoplite Capital Management LP Increased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $17.65 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Consoldtd Edison (ED) Shares Rose, Baldwin Brothers Has Increased Position

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Consoldtd Edison Inc (ED) by 36.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 34,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,901 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 93,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Consoldtd Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $88.96. About 1.27 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.34M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares to 129,846 shares, valued at $37.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares. Shares for $1.33 million were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,403 shares to 126,625 shares, valued at $24.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,231 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).