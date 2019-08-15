Hoplite Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $17.65 Million as Stock Value Rose; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Decreased Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Stake by $1.28 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $243.2. About 3.42 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 64,600 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.97. About 484,912 shares traded or 3.87% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 27,751 shares to 332,311 shares, valued at $47.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,600 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Limited Company accumulated 0.56% or 18,059 shares. Moreover, Lau Associate Limited Liability Corporation has 1.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Capstone Llc invested in 0.07% or 30,749 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Co reported 0.2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cohen Capital Inc invested in 66,114 shares or 3.94% of the stock. M Holdings owns 5,867 shares. Burns J W And Company New York holds 0.18% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,923 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 14,192 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 1,711 are owned by Shine Invest Advisory Svcs. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0.78% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 56,285 were reported by Utd Advisers Ltd Company. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). National Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) has 1.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd holds 93,368 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 0.89% or 180,608 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is UnitedHealth (UNH) Stock a Buy Heading into Q2 2019 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Lackluster Showing – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Generac To Acquire Neurio Technology For Energy Metering Tech – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Generac Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pramac Acquires a Majority Interest in Captiva Energy Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 76,000 shares to 103,300 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 345,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23M shares, and has risen its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG).