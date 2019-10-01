Hoplite Capital Management LP Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Lowered by $15.77 Million; Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $940,000

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.52. About 2.11M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 38.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 64,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 101,648 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.80M, down from 166,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $216.05. About 3.10M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 267,263 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 13,104 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Hrt Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.02% or 1.48M shares. Maplelane Ltd Liability reported 100,001 shares. Guggenheim Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). New York-based Laurion Cap Management LP has invested 0.02% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 147,757 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd has 0.47% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 108,663 shares. 6.34 million are owned by Invesco Ltd. Nexus Mngmt holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 281,688 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Exane Derivatives accumulated 5,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Cna Corporation has 145,000 shares.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Attempt to Recover From Volatile Week – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WDC +2% on storage systems exit – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Stumbled on Thursday – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Western Digital Corporation (WDC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.