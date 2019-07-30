Hoplite Capital Management LP Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Lifted as Valuation Declined; Country Club Trust Company Increased Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $1.27 Million as Valuation Declined

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11 million, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $254.22. About 1.33 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 6,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,327 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89M, up from 36,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $186.04. About 745,165 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Raytheon, Ducommun sign new strategic supplier agreement – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Waiting on the Earnings Tidal Wave – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures Approx. $2.2B from Qatar for Additional Integrated Air & Missile Defense Capability – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 4,094 shares. $643,693 worth of stock was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,344 shares to 163,364 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,094 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 18,682 are owned by Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 0.69% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 0.07% or 2,881 shares. Bessemer Gp holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.34 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 1,917 shares. Motco reported 0.56% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Rench Wealth Incorporated reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Forbes J M And Company Llp reported 1,600 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 6,373 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1,367 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 0.08% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 77,952 shares. Ssi Inv Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares to 129,846 shares, valued at $37.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 27,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,311 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.