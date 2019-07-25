Hoplite Capital Management LP Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Arrowpoint Asset Management Lowered Its Belmond LTD (BEL) Holding by $4.58 Million; Market Valuation Were Volatile

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd (BEL) by 50.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc sold 190,711 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 187,339 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, down from 378,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 166,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 169,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98 million, down from 336,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 15.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 154,330 shares to 204,330 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 100,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 3,583 shares to 24,627 shares, valued at $28.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

