Hoplite Capital Management LP Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Has Trimmed by $3.87 Million; Emcor Group (EME) Holder King Luther Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $1.09 Million

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 36,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 401,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.18 million, down from 438,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 1.25M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Emcor Group Inc (EME) by 48.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 14,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,240 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 30,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Emcor Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 275,535 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 8.28% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME); 12/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. First Quarter Conference Call to Be Broadcast over the Internet; 06/03/2018 CEO Guzzi Gifts 350 Of EMCOR Group Inc

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 30.83 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T owns 7,589 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 40,370 were reported by First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boston Prns has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fil reported 2.20 million shares. King Luther Cap Management holds 0.22% or 278,479 shares. Heritage Wealth stated it has 150 shares. Jane Street Group Lc owns 56,027 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Management Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 10,404 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Motco reported 41 shares. Dsam (London) Ltd reported 238,691 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 1.35M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 49,020 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Company reported 24,400 shares stake.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Did Dollar Tree, Inc. Shares Drop 12% in August? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DLTR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Dollar Tree Breaks the Buck; Has National Beverage Lost Its Fizz? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree Is Finally Ready to Break the Buck – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 33,257 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $22.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93B and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 6,146 shares to 4,520 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,450 shares, and cut its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO).