Hoplite Capital Management LP Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Has Decreased by $936,364 as Stock Value Rose; Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose While Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Raised Its Stake

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 520.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 298,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 14.20M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 3,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 129,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26 million, down from 133,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $252.37. About 1.54M shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Communication holds 0.03% or 3.72 million shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt invested in 0% or 8,400 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp accumulated 28,985 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 37,702 shares. 217,609 are held by Fjarde Ap. 72,817 were accumulated by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc. Fmr accumulated 26.62 million shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.16% stake. Profund Advisors Limited Company holds 145,757 shares. 3,233 are held by Guardian Life Ins Communication Of America. Arvest Natl Bank Trust Division holds 413,186 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc reported 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 71,453 shares to 166,262 shares, valued at $41.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.04 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

