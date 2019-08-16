Hoplite Capital Management LP Holding in Anthem (ANTM) Cut as Valuation Rose; Select Equity Group LP Has Upped Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Holding by $178.41 Billion

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 3,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 129,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26 million, down from 133,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 1.16M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger

Select Equity Group Lp increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 141.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp bought 3.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 6.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.19B, up from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.9. About 703,608 shares traded or 4.21% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why ServiceMaster Stock Popped 15% Today – Motley Fool” published on February 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ServiceMaster Appoints Deni Naumann Interim President of Terminix Commercial – Business Wire” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ServiceMaster Employees Serving, Caring and Delivering on a Commitment to Military Veterans – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceMaster Global Holdings to Announce First-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 1,518 shares to 227,970 shares, valued at $12.42 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 462,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.16 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 33,257 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $22.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anthem down 2% despite Q2 beat and raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.