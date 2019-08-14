Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding by $7.12 Million; Advisors Preferred Stake in Pepsico (PEP) Upped as Market Value Rose

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58M, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $251.43. About 421,554 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $129.93. About 2.85 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 36,866 shares to 401,600 shares, valued at $42.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,846 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

