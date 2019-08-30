Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $19.52 Million; As Home Depot Ord (HD) Stock Price Rose, Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Holding by $15.47 Million

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 166,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 169,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98 million, down from 336,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $137.03. About 10.87 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $227.99. About 2.08 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.9% or 261,869 shares. Chilton Ltd holds 5.44% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability stated it has 25,623 shares. Peddock Advsr Ltd accumulated 10,445 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 37.86M shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 5.93% or 26,554 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 3.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waters Parkerson And Com Ltd has 248,710 shares. First Western Capital owns 3,334 shares. Country Trust Comml Bank has 727,091 shares. Tompkins Financial stated it has 107,392 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Somerset Tru Comm holds 5.22% or 84,103 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 9.89M shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc owns 48,473 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 33,257 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $22.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab invested in 1.59M shares. Spears Abacus Ltd has 2,713 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability holds 0.78% or 10,497 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Conestoga Capital Advisors Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 4,521 were reported by Argent Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. The Georgia-based Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 2.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kbc Nv holds 0.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 336,141 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 1.96% or 217,380 shares. Guggenheim holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 184,274 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.32% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 76,204 shares. Smead Cap Mngmt stated it has 444,497 shares or 4.33% of all its holdings. Da Davidson reported 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.05% or 1,035 shares. Somerset Trust Com has invested 1.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.