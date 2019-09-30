Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Bio Rad Labs (BIO) by $18.51 Million as Share Value Rose; As Centene (CNC) Stock Value Rose, Anderson Hoagland & Co Boosted Its Stake

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 55.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 59,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The hedge fund held 47,599 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.88 million, down from 106,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $333.99. About 316,917 shares traded or 59.06% up from the average. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 252.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 29,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 41,621 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 11,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.68 million shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT

Analysts await Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 57.14% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BIO’s profit will be $42.62M for 58.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold BIO shares while 110 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 16.22 million shares or 6.79% less from 17.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 316,502 were reported by State Bank Of America De. Advisor Lc stated it has 830 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 9,893 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 2,200 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 26,057 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management owns 7,108 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, United Asset Strategies Inc has 0.06% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 850 shares. Mariner Lc invested in 853 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 33,765 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Leuthold Gp Ltd Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com holds 2,108 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,571 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Fincl Counselors Inc accumulated 974 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 12,488 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Citadel Advsrs invested in 2.03 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oakbrook Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 17,000 shares. 31,843 were reported by Pentwater Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 31,383 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 105,010 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 808,202 shares. Renaissance Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 31,384 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 36 shares. Taconic Advsr Lp reported 235,000 shares. Argent Tru holds 22,907 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership invested in 2,187 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $161.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helmerich Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 9,051 shares to 4,330 shares, valued at $212,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,973 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.