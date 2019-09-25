Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $17.07 Million as Share Value Declined; As Paccar (PCAR) Stock Declined, Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Stake

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 1.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 6,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 431,346 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.91 million, up from 425,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.19. About 2.88 million shares traded or 68.23% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 23/04/2018 – DJ PACCAR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCAR); 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 159,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 242,048 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.99 million, down from 401,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $113.37. About 1.69M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Signet’s (SIG) Q2 Earnings Are Likely to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMBA, DLTR, LULU – Nasdaq” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar Tree +5% on broad sales strength – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 100,090 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assocs Corp invested in 13,695 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oxbow Advisors holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 35,210 shares. Bridges Investment Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd owns 35,233 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile holds 15,785 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 915,257 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. National Bank Of Hawaii has 19,440 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 1,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 39,280 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Mgmt. Intll reported 112,783 shares stake. National Pension invested in 0.12% or 321,668 shares. Finance holds 0% or 63 shares. 13,934 were reported by Tuttle Tactical. Pnc Services Inc holds 383,880 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65M for 25.53 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Holding Ag invested in 0.07% or 25,602 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Limited Liability has 365,384 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 26,637 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 149 shares. Comm Bankshares holds 0.01% or 7,864 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 255,283 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 789,973 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 9,437 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 446,851 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 49,300 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Ltd has invested 0.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Amer accumulated 0.05% or 163,766 shares.