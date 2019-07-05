Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $3.87 Million; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Declined

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 790,069 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 36,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 401,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.18M, down from 438,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 1.15M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 11,770 shares to 88,324 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807. CAMPBELL VICTOR L also sold $3.90 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, February 7. $4.72 million worth of stock was sold by STEELE JOHN M on Tuesday, February 12. $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. 8,368 shares valued at $1.17 million were sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12. Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 161,632 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 10,024 shares. 147,214 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. South State holds 0.03% or 2,060 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.1% or 4,112 shares. Bbt Management Limited Liability Com invested in 2,249 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Voloridge Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Florida-based Raymond James Fin Service Advisors has invested 0.02% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Condor Cap owns 16,497 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 53,789 shares. Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.4% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 223,375 are held by Chevy Chase. Convergence Investment Prtn Limited Liability Com owns 0.41% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 14,540 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 844,558 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 900 shares.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50M for 13.99 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Capital reported 5,790 shares stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nuwave Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiera Cap Corp accumulated 277,555 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.02% or 4,859 shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs Inc holds 105,552 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 7,045 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.24% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Iowa Bank & Trust invested in 26,096 shares. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.06% or 2,039 shares in its portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 138,111 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Inc accumulated 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Group Incorporated One Trading LP has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 1.76 million are held by Starboard Value Lp.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 33,257 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $22.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $212.51 million for 30.49 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.