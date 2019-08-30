Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Agilent Technologies (A) Stake by $21.79 Million; As Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined, United Services Automobile Association Boosted Its Position by $11.82 Million

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 272,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 268,618 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59 million, down from 540,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $71.22. About 783,943 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 65,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 210,605 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.21M, up from 145,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158.99. About 552,026 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY EXPRESS SEGMENT GAAP REV $9.37 BLN VS $8.57 BLN; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SEES 4Q TOTAL ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES APPROXIMATE $380M; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatility Etf (USMV) by 108,000 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $70.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 909 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,871 shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG).

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 71,453 shares to 166,262 shares, valued at $41.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

