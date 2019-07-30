Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Agilent Technologies (A) as Market Value Declined; Bislett Management Cut Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Rose

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 272,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 268,618 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59 million, down from 540,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 2.46 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.84. About 97,034 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 71,453 shares to 166,262 shares, valued at $41.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Rafferty Asset Management Llc stated it has 7,269 shares. Coastline Trust stated it has 17,455 shares. 421,600 are owned by Factory Mutual Insur. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 6,000 shares. Chemical Retail Bank has 0.1% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 10,855 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Covington Capital Management invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.07% or 461,530 shares. Stevens Capital Management LP invested 0.65% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Csat Invest Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 151 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.14% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Campbell Communications Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,879 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 254,393 shares.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.51M for 24.43 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $685,454 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Grau Dominique sold $685,454.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.97 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.