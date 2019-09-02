Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $17.65 Million; Shares Rose; Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Arbor Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Stake

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mngmt Gru holds 3,465 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 97,192 shares stake. Whittier Trust holds 70,068 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Of Virginia Va accumulated 62,516 shares. 12,187 were reported by Murphy Cap Management. Bristol John W And Company reported 343,252 shares stake. 2,327 were reported by Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corporation. Bailard stated it has 35,284 shares. Srb invested in 0.06% or 2,740 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 2,478 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Advisors Ok has 0.65% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 24,547 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.9% or 34,337 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 768 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.69M shares. Haverford Fincl holds 4.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 47,112 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Larry Robbins Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares to 129,846 shares, valued at $37.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 260,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,969 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).