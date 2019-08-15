Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Raised Position in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by $7.12 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Central Securities Has Boosted by $5.05 Million Its Stake

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 11.72M shares traded or 2.59% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON FARES IN REPORT TODAY; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds DowDuPont, Cuts JPMorgan; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 13/04/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer was particularly impressed with the J.P. Morgan’s return on equity, which came in at 15 percent in the first quarter; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan takes stake in analytics platform start-up

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $250.08. About 303,925 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 45,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $21.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ulysses Ltd has 0.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Warren Averett Asset Management Lc holds 0.08% or 5,101 shares. Sanders Capital Lc invested 2.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oakwood Management Ltd Llc Ca invested in 4% or 94,216 shares. Allstate invested 0.69% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 5,683 were accumulated by Fairview Management Llc. 5.73 million were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.23% or 69,714 shares. Brave Asset Management Inc owns 44,756 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Granite Invest Partners Lc has 0.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 275,061 were accumulated by Stephens Incorporated Ar. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,567 shares. Braun Stacey Associate accumulated 270,477 shares. 124,523 are held by Cap Fund Mgmt. Towercrest Mngmt reported 24,351 shares stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 120 shares. Brandywine Trust, a Delaware-based fund reported 2,400 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Parkside Natl Bank And invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Stephens Inc Ar owns 0.07% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 15,203 shares. Skylands Ltd Com accumulated 32,600 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Scout Invs reported 50,042 shares. Commerce Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Alkeon Mngmt Limited Co reported 278,073 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,189 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 0.71% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 8,000 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 11,859 shares. 44,722 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Advisor Prtn Lc owns 0.04% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1,487 shares.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 166,847 shares to 169,377 shares, valued at $19.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,846 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).