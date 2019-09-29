Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake in World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) by $20.61 Million; Wabco Holdings (WBC) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) by 84.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 98,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 214,775 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.48 million, up from 116,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wabco Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 146,955 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints Roberto Fioroni New Chief Financial Officer; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 160.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 286,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 464,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.56M, up from 178,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 674,208 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q EPS 18c

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $731.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 43,078 shares to 86,768 shares, valued at $24.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 41,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,495 shares, and cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.46M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,004 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability owns 15,340 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 4,764 shares. Paloma Prtn has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Sirios Cap Management LP reported 392,749 shares stake. Hoplite Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 4.59% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Zweig, a Alabama-based fund reported 95,904 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc accumulated 1.22 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Melvin Management Limited Partnership has 0.52% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Blackrock reported 4.03 million shares. Friess Associate Lc, a Wyoming-based fund reported 211,523 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,344 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

