Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Lifted By $20.61 Million Its World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holding; Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) Sentiment Is 2.2

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) stake by 160.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hoplite Capital Management Lp acquired 286,212 shares as World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Hoplite Capital Management Lp holds 464,685 shares with $33.56 million value, up from 178,473 last quarter. World Wrestling Entmt Inc now has $5.83B valuation. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 324,318 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 13C; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS) investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.70, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 22 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 10 cut down and sold equity positions in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.58 million shares, up from 3.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 18 New Position: 4.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Play by Play: Rogers Announces (NYSE: $RCI) Sixth Season of Hometown Hockey and WWE (NYSE: $WWE) to Broadcast SmackDown and Raw Draft – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How WWE Could Further Monetize NXT Following TV Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evercore sees 30% upside for WWE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Off-the-Wall Street: 3 Unusual Businesses to Invest In – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,677 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 6,290 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 76,390 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 7,167 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 5,868 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,870 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 0.22% or 32,000 shares in its portfolio. Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 3,757 shares. 23,450 were accumulated by Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Nj. Aperio Group Limited Company holds 0.01% or 28,240 shares. Shelton Mngmt has 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 276,876 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 6,336 shares or 0% of the stock. Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability invested in 1.21% or 2.69 million shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 0.02% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Among 5 analysts covering World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. World Wrestling Enter has $110 highest and $7900 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is 23.57% above currents $74.05 stock price. World Wrestling Enter had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Citigroup maintained World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) on Wednesday, September 4 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, June 21.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) stake by 59,320 shares to 47,599 valued at $14.88M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 159,552 shares and now owns 242,048 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund for 813,582 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Co owns 516,645 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.75% invested in the company for 388,956 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.74% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 49,087 shares.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $364.89 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Two Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Commencement of Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Two Nuveen Closed-End Funds’ Shareholders Approve Proposals for Fund Restructuring – Business Wire” published on August 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nuveen Mortgage Closed-End Funds Announce Alternate Proposals – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund declares $0.1135 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Mortgage Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Merger and 100 Percent Tender Offer – Business Wire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.