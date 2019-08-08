Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Anthem (ANTM) by $936,364 as Market Valuation Rose; First Light Asset Management Holds Position in Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 3,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 129,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26M, down from 133,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $287.89. About 338,017 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 23.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 40,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% . The institutional investor held 211,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 170,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 440,052 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 47.26% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 16/04/2018 – Alkermes Announces FDA Acceptance For Review Of New Drug Application For ALKS 5461 For The Adjunctive Treatment Of Major Depressive Disorder; 13/04/2018 – Alkermes’ Vivitrol Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.6%: Symphony; 02/04/2018 – After a preliminary review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determined it had insufficient evidence for the drug’s effectiveness and is “unable to complete a substantive review,” according to a release from Alkermes; 30/04/2018 – Alkermes to Present Clinical Data at Upcoming American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Pops isn’t saying whether they’re prepared to launch new PhIII program– UPDATED: FDA dismisses Alkermes’ pitch on ‘5461, demanding new depression trials in a damaging setback $ALKS; 16/04/2018 – Alkermes: FDA Action Expected by Jan. 31, 2019; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Can Takeda afford to buy Shire? Alkermes depression drug hits an FDA roadblock; 03/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Alkermes Rtgs Unaffected By FDA Letter; 16/04/2018 – Big $ALKS spike dwindles to an 8% gain– In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago; 16/04/2018 – Alkermes Announces FDA Acceptance for Review of New Drug Application for ALKS 5461 for the Adjunctive Treatment of Major Depres

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 33,257 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $22.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 14.87 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 750,826 shares to 772,579 shares, valued at $19.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,737 shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

