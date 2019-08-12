Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $19.52 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Has Decreased by $1.78 Million Its Holding

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 166,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 169,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98M, down from 336,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (ASA) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 177,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.72% . The hedge fund held 158,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 336,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 92,731 shares traded. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) has risen 20.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc by 33,257 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $22.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department holds 0.52% or 43,274 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invs holds 561,155 shares. Firsthand Capital Mgmt has 4.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.6% or 29,748 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 735,369 shares. Cap City Fl holds 2.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,274 shares. Moreover, Bristol John W & New York has 3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co accumulated 2.13% or 9.89 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 13.70M shares. 548,695 were accumulated by Tdam Usa Inc. Alleghany Corp De owns 1.52 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 330,164 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 23.90 million shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Cadence Limited Liability Co holds 60,902 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.94, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold ASA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 5.06 million shares or 0.37% more from 5.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ionic Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 158,672 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 40,808 shares or 0% of the stock. Bennicas & Assoc stated it has 0.44% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Of Vermont holds 0% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Cambridge Inv Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 12,267 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) or 1,500 shares. Css Limited Liability Corp Il holds 100,087 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 8,875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA). Regions Financial reported 1,536 shares. A D Beadell Inv Counsel holds 0.67% in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) or 74,150 shares. Ws Mngmt Lllp reported 0.44% stake. Covington Cap Management has 0% invested in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) for 1,500 shares.