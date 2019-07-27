Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Agilent Technologies (A) Holding as Stock Declined; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Price Rose, Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Increased Holding

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,083 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15M, up from 67,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 272,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 268,618 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59 million, down from 540,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 2.36M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.11% stake. Caxton Assoc LP stated it has 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 79,473 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 20,528 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Hanseatic Services has invested 0.71% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 15 shares. Skylands Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,150 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 167,240 shares. Aperio Group Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 313,133 shares. Blackrock holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 24.96M shares. 2,819 are held by Johnson Financial Group Inc. Caprock Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.06% or 4,088 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 849 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.00 million activity. The insider Grau Dominique sold 8,902 shares worth $685,454.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 71,453 shares to 166,262 shares, valued at $41.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52 million for 24.13 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mgmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,780 shares. Clean Yield Gp reported 665 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,158 shares. Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Meridian Counsel Inc owns 850 shares. Fort Washington Inc Oh has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hallmark owns 1,165 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Co holds 52,204 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6.07M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 235,225 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd stated it has 9,674 shares. Everett Harris And Ca invested 5.47% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 1,911 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability has invested 2.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sns Fincl Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).