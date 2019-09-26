Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Boosted World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stake by $20.61 Million; Share Value Declined; Leucadia National Has Boosted Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Holding by $19.18 Million; Share Value Declined

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 160.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 286,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 464,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.56 million, up from 178,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 660,384 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) by 38.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 25.97% . The hedge fund held 5.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.15 million, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 226,433 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 67.07% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $731.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 95,106 shares to 237,205 shares, valued at $38.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 187,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,310 shares, and cut its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.77 million activity.

