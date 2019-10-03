Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position in Medifast (MED); Mill Road Capital Management Holding in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Has Increased by $429,820 as Valuation Declined

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 146,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 408,828 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.45M, up from 262,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $100.13. About 199,952 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 214,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 12,805 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP); 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 5,581 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Raymond James Fin Services Advisors holds 0% or 2,743 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.11% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Proshare Advisors Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). First Citizens Retail Bank Company holds 1,784 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 3,934 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Amer International Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,972 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Llc stated it has 58,183 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 1,774 shares. Affinity Investment Limited Com holds 2,788 shares. Sei Invs holds 29,380 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $731.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 273,421 shares to 168,548 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 187,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 805,310 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Medifast, Inc. to Participate in the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Earnings Signify the End of the Rally in Herbalife Stock – Investorplace.com” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis antiparasitic med for dogs OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Medifast Stock Is Still Worth Pouring Into – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold HBP shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 0.49% more from 11.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il holds 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) or 10,000 shares. Blackrock owns 80,767 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc, a New York-based fund reported 49,688 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 10,379 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Cutter Com Brokerage holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Co has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rbf Limited Co has 0.12% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 320,106 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 12,369 shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). 22,400 are owned by First Manhattan Commerce. Perritt Capital Mngmt owns 530,727 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.04% or 40,236 shares.