Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; As Healthequity (HQY) Stock Declined, Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11 million, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $248.7. About 2.76 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 35,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 635,254 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.00M, up from 599,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 761,359 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,280 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fred Alger holds 2.41M shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Leavell Inv Inc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Srb Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,740 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Company Ma accumulated 0.02% or 176,924 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.65% or 267,220 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 0.09% stake. Addenda Cap holds 27,505 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 1,266 shares. 55,718 are held by Pinnacle Associates Limited. First Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 427,291 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Com invested in 31,722 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 15,759 shares. Kdi Cap Prns has 58,082 shares. 39,369 were reported by Profund Limited Liability Com.

