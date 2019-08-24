Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Raised Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 88,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.80M, up from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 16/04/2018 – Xfinity Communities Property Manager and Resident Portals Streamline the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – Comcast said it will continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages’ of preparing Fox bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast confirms $31 bln bid for Sky, sparking battle with Fox; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11 million, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.83M shares traded or 33.83% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 166,847 shares to 169,377 shares, valued at $19.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,846 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.41% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Violich Capital Incorporated has invested 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct stated it has 19,542 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Company reported 4,221 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.53% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 70,068 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited holds 34,070 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt reported 3,547 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1.69 million shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.22% or 16,567 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.9% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 2,075 are owned by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Mutual Of America Limited Company invested in 165,780 shares or 0.6% of the stock. 818 were accumulated by Boston & Mgmt Inc. Filament Limited Liability Com holds 2,946 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ADDING MULTIMEDIA Dr. Miles Snowden Joins Navvis as Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Myriad Genetics Shares Jump To 9-Month High On Insurance Coverage For Genetic Test – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : QQQ, PFE, INTC, AKRX, CLVS, AMD, CMCSA, DOW, KMI, KDP, HPQ, SQ – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Universal Orlando Announces New Theme Park: Epic Universe – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 10,237 shares to 148,503 shares, valued at $16.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 75,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,919 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda accumulated 3,331 shares. First Comml Bank stated it has 109,517 shares. Miles Capital Inc holds 44,633 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv has invested 1.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tpg Gru Hldg (Sbs) Advsr stated it has 2.69% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.33% or 7.86 million shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.79% stake. Accredited Investors reported 5,644 shares stake. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 0.42% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 6,408 are held by Gemmer Asset Ltd. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5.22M shares. Spectrum Management Incorporated invested in 536 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 11,239 shares. 41,772 were reported by Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company.