Hoplite Capital Management LP Decreased Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $12.15 Million; As The Coca (KO) Shares Rose, Focused Investors Has Lowered Its Position by $2.62 Million

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 43,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 86,768 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.49 million, down from 129,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $238.43. About 117,905 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 52,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.45M, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 12.42 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.79 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

