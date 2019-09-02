Hoplite Capital Management LP Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake as Shares Rose; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Profund Advisors Increased Position by $332,334

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 3,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 129,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26 million, down from 133,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.16M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 8,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 250,943 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32M, up from 241,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 71,453 shares to 166,262 shares, valued at $41.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 13.62 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Llc has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 6,635 shares. Icon Advisers Inc has invested 1.5% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Perritt Cap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 11,943 shares. Harber Asset Limited Co holds 289,317 shares or 3.06% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp holds 0.71% or 4.09 million shares. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hs Management Ptnrs Ltd holds 4.85% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 3.87M shares. Burney invested in 0.07% or 30,286 shares. Cambiar Limited Co has 1.36 million shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York has 1,120 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 3,275 were accumulated by Veritas Investment Management Llp. Wright Ser has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hills Bancshares And reported 0.09% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,599 shares to 37,627 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 6,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,184 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

