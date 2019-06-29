Hoplite Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $19.52 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Exelon (EXC) Share Value Rose, Holder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Lowered Stake by $16.58 Million

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 166,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 169,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98 million, down from 336,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 331,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 989,692 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.61M, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.94. About 6.73 million shares traded or 34.25% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 21/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 100%: NRC; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $602.00M for 19.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

