Hoplite Capital Management LP Boosted Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) as Stock Price Rose; Karp Capital Management Holds Position in Huntsman (HUN)

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09M shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 6934.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 69,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 70,348 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 2.17M shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11; 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 81C; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Paying $350M in All-Cash Transaction for Demile; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 30/05/2018 – Robb Report: Pierre Lagrange Has Teamed Up with Sotheby’s to Bring the World of Huntsman to Life; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC FOR $350M IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd invested in 0.09% or 260,227 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 354,224 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 2,305 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 90 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Co reported 2,655 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 218,979 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. At Financial Bank holds 0.04% or 16,376 shares. James Invest Rech reported 31,738 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 16,768 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd holds 351,431 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 2.50M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Boston Advsr Limited Liability has 0.21% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 255,419 shares.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 272,332 shares to 268,618 shares, valued at $21.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 27,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,311 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

