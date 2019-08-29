HopFed Bancorp Inc. (HFBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) and Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56 Investors Bancorp Inc. 12 4.63 N/A 0.66 17.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HopFed Bancorp Inc. and Investors Bancorp Inc. Investors Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than HopFed Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. HopFed Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us HopFed Bancorp Inc. and Investors Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6% Investors Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s 0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Investors Bancorp Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.5% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.1% of Investors Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 19.4% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Investors Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95% Investors Bancorp Inc. -0.61% 2.07% -2.41% -3.48% -9.98% 9.23%

For the past year HopFed Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Investors Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors HopFed Bancorp Inc. beats Investors Bancorp Inc.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers deposit products, such as savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio includes multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 151 offices in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.