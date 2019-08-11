HopFed Bancorp Inc. (HFBC) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Comparing side by side

Both HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56 Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 13 3.77 N/A 0.77 17.85

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HopFed Bancorp Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than HopFed Bancorp Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.93 beta indicates that HopFed Bancorp Inc. is 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.5% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. shares and 12.3% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. shares. Insiders owned 19.4% of HopFed Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, 27.32% are Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. -0.68% 4.15% 2.53% 5.59% -17.2% 5.99%

For the past year HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Summary

HopFed Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.