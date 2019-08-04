Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Is At $14.00 Formed Wedge; Shorts at Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Raised By 8.41%

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) formed wedge up with $14.70 target or 5.00% above today’s $14.00 share price. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14. About 462,087 shares traded. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has declined 12.83% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HOPE News: 07/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Announces Proposed $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering and Authorization of $100 Million Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 9; 03/04/2018 – Hope Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP 1Q EPS 38C; 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%, EST. 3.70%; 07/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP TO USE REMAINING PROCEEDS FOR BANK OF HOPE UNIT; 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $120.1 MLN VS $114.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp to Participate in KBW US Regional Leaders Bank Conference in London; 08/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP- INITIAL CONVERSION RATE FOR NOTES IS EQUIVALENT TO INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE OF $22.18/SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Hope Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) had an increase of 8.41% in short interest. APC’s SI was 18.79 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.41% from 17.33M shares previously. With 13.64M avg volume, 1 days are for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC)’s short sellers to cover APC’s short positions. The SI to Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s float is 3.77%. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 4.80 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14

Among 6 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $7600 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. Mizuho downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $51 target. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of gas and oil properties. The company has market cap of $37.06 billion. It operates through three divisions: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids .

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Raymond James And stated it has 1.42 million shares. Aviance Ltd has 36,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 1.88M shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.26 million are held by Encompass Cap Limited Liability Co. Montgomery Management stated it has 2.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 250 shares. Moreover, American Century Cos has 0.2% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tru Of Vermont owns 2,911 shares. Blackrock stated it has 41.00M shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 2.13 million shares. Bronson Point Management Ltd Company stated it has 7.28% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa invested in 296,167 shares. 7,600 are held by Addison Capital Com.

Analysts await Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.36 per share. HOPE’s profit will be $41.79M for 10.61 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Hope Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.