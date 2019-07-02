Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) EPS Estimated At $0.35; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Increased Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Position By $2.22 Million

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $0.35 EPS on July, 16.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.78% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. HOPE’s profit would be $44.33M giving it 9.91 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 2.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 439,106 shares traded. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has declined 24.28% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HOPE News: 07/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Announces Proposed $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering and Authorization of $100 Million Share Repurchase; 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $120.1 MLN VS $114.9 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP- INITIAL CONVERSION RATE FOR NOTES IS EQUIVALENT TO INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE OF $22.18/SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – HOPE BANCORP 1Q EPS 38C; 17/04/2018 – Hope Bancorp Reports Record Net Income of $51.2 Million and EPS of $0.38 for 2018 First Quarter; 30/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp to Participate in KBW US Regional Leaders Bank Conference in London; 23/03/2018 – Hope Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP REPORTS PROPOSED $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 621.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc acquired 56,911 shares as Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 66,064 shares with $2.64M value, up from 9,153 last quarter. Comcast Corp New Cl A now has $193.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 12.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 17/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Industry-Leading Companies Including Comcast, Fing, Google, Inte; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Seizes the Lead From Murdoch in the Race for Sky: DealBook Briefing; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Video Customers 22.3M; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 5th Update; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video)

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $44 target in Friday, April 12 report.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. had sold 845 shares worth $30,036. The insider COHEN DAVID L sold 275,746 shares worth $10.21M.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Chevron Inc (NYSE:CVX) stake by 2,768 shares to 15,799 valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) stake by 12,836 shares and now owns 65,026 shares. Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood And Palmer Inc accumulated 0.04% or 6,229 shares. 14,529 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Moneta Grp Inv Advisors Ltd has 5,953 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.66% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 3.14M shares. 1.70 million were accumulated by Clark Capital Grp Inc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 264,046 shares. Haverford Fin Services holds 366,862 shares. Intact Mngmt owns 0.39% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 271,800 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 848,995 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc accumulated 665,356 shares. Psagot Investment House accumulated 503,221 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 34,777 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Fragasso Gru reported 14,647 shares stake. 89,797 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund. Mcf Advsr Ltd, Kentucky-based fund reported 554 shares.

