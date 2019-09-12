Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Analysts See $0.33 EPS; Smith Asset Management Group LP Trimmed Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Position

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report $0.33 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. HOPE’s profit would be $41.80M giving it 11.11 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -2.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.66. About 520,633 shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) has declined 12.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HOPE News: 07/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Announces Proposed $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering and Authorization of $100 Million Share Repurchase; 08/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Prices $200M Convertible Notes Offering; 17/04/2018 – Hope Bancorp Reports Record Net Income of $51.2 Million and EPS of $0.38 for 2018 First Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Hope Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP REPORTS PROPOSED $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 03/04/2018 – Hope Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP- INITIAL CONVERSION RATE FOR NOTES IS EQUIVALENT TO INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE OF $22.18/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – HOPE BANCORP TO USE REMAINING PROCEEDS FOR BANK OF HOPE UNIT; 08/05/2018 – Hope Bancorp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 1,846 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The Smith Asset Management Group Lp holds 171,640 shares with $28.88M value, down from 173,486 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $7.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $145.07. About 541,504 shares traded or 28.94% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.29 million for 13.24 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Euronet Worldwide has $20000 highest and $18900 lowest target. $194.50’s average target is 34.07% above currents $145.07 stock price. Euronet Worldwide had 3 analyst reports since June 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 64,335 shares to 149,259 valued at $25.90 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cp (NYSE:BAH) stake by 181,930 shares and now owns 353,430 shares. Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 670,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 15,445 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 100,761 shares. Nebraska-based Pittenger Anderson Inc has invested 0.55% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Fiduciary Tru owns 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 3,275 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 79,515 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 1,827 shares stake. Highland Mngmt Llc invested in 0.24% or 19,015 shares. Brahman Corporation holds 1.79% or 111,846 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Llc reported 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Tygh Mngmt invested in 2.4% or 83,990 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 16,144 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors, a California-based fund reported 632,200 shares.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 10.64 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans.