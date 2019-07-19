HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 10 18.44 N/A -17.76 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 179.33% and an $20 average target price. Meanwhile, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $36, while its potential upside is 56.73%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 34.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. -3.78% 0% 0% 0% 0% -5.36% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -12.29% 2.26% -13.04% 0% 9.14%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -5.36% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.14% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.