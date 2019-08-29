HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.00 N/A -22.38 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 173.60% and an $20 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.