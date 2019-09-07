HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

We will be contrasting the differences between HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.50 N/A -22.38 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 145.70%. Tocagen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a 248.10% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Tocagen Inc. appears more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.9% and 36.1% respectively. 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.8% of Tocagen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.