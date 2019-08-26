HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.33 N/A -22.38 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 39.04 N/A -2.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 11.5 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a 167.38% upside potential and an average price target of $20. Competitively the consensus price target of Synlogic Inc. is $2, which is potential -37.50% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Synlogic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.9% and 82.8%. 0.9% are HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.