HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.00 N/A -22.38 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 150.62 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 173.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.