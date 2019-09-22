HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.17 N/A -22.38 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $20, and a 152.53% upside potential. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 835.45% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Sophiris Bio Inc. appears more favorable than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.