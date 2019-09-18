HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)’s Financial Results Comparing With scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.32 N/A -22.38 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor scPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. scPharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a 150.00% upside potential and an average price target of $20.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares and 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while scPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.